Shehnaaz Gill gained a lot of fame during her presence in Bigg Boss 13. She was one of the most loved contestants by the audience and garnered a massive fan base for her jolly nature. Well, after the reality show, she became one of the most talked about and popular celebrities. She appeared in her glam look which wasn’t seen on the show, quite a transformation has been noticed then after. Talking about the change the talk show host reveals she was body shamed for being fat. The actress is enjoying the love that is being showered on her recent film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with in the latest Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She first met Bhaijaan on Bigg Boss 13 making a great bond with him. Since her exit from the house after ranking as the second runner up the Punjabi singer transformed a lot. She shredded kilos of weight and changed her fashion style as well. According to her, it was a conscious decision as she received negative comments about her style and look after her Bigg Boss appearance.

In a conversation with the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), the actress opened up about how she worked on enhancing herself. Shehnaaz Gill says she followed good advice received from people and worked on improving herself. She heard several comments on Bigg Boss about being fat. The actress reveals she was body shamed and people thought that she could only wear a salwar-suit. Hence she lost weight and changed her style breaking all preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward.

On the work front, she hosts a Youtube talk show on her channel Desi Vibes with Shenaaz Gill. She made her big screen appearance in the Hindi film industry with an ensemble cast in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress has also finished shooting for her next project film with . She is said to star with and . Shehnaaz is also set to star in ’s 100% alongside and Ritesh Deshmukh.