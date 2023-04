Shehnaaz Gill has now become a very popular face in the world of showbiz. Her life changed after Bigg Boss 13. She attained enormous fame through the show and now she is looking forward to her big entry into Bollywood. The actress is making her Bollywood debut with Shehnaaz Gill's show Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is going to play a pivotal role. It has been a roller coaster ride for her. Now, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and had the best time ever. Shehnaaz Gill even spoke about being the least-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Also Read - Salman Khan slams Sidnaaz fans for not letting Shehnaaz Gill move on; ‘Puri zindagi kunwari rahegi kya?'

Shehnaaz Gill recalls her Bigg Boss 13 days

Comedian Kapil Sharma jokingly asked her if she came onboard Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to settle the payment dues from who happens to be the host of Bigg Boss. Oer this, Shehnaaz Gill said that she was the least paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13 and made very less. But now, among all others, she is the highest paid. She said, "Usme to payment mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi, aur ab sabse mehengi ban ke nikli hu (I was paid very less in that show. I was hired as the least-paid contestant, but came out as the most expensive one)." Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma smiled over her statement. Also Read - Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Shiv Thakare, MC Stan to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta; Bigg Boss 16 stars have a mini reunion [VIEW PICS]

On while promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan also brought up Sidharth Shukla. He spoke about SidNaaz followers and stated that for how long will she stay single. He said that she should move on and even mentioned that Sidharth Shukla would have wanted the same for her. The video went viral on social media with Sidnaazians having a drastic reaction. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Shraddha Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Kanika Kapoor's sartorial outings fail to impress

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also stars , , , Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and others. The film directed by Farhad Samji is going to release on Eid. Fans are super excited to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in theatres. It is going to be a Bollywood style masala entertainer.