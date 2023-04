is one of the biggest draws for the desi box office. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is coming on Eid i.e. April 21 and all eyes are on its performance. Salman Khan's movie has an ensemble cast which also includes Venkatesh, and a cameo by . The songs are also hits. Post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, fans are waiting for the movie Tiger 3. But here is a rather interesting piece of news. It seems Salman Khan is going to tie up with 's Dharma Productions for a movie. This is huge. Here is a look at what has been reported in the media. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Pooja Hegde opens up about whether she felt uncomfortable being Salman Khan's leading lady due to their age difference

SALMAN KHAN'S EID 2024 SLOT IS STILL VACANT

It seems Salman Khan will soon lock a film for Eid 2024. The festival has been synonymous with the superstar since Wanted 2009. As we know, Fighter is coming on Republic Day 2024. While Diwali 2024 might see the release of Prem Ki Shaadi, Singham Again, and some other biggies, Eid 2024 is a free date. The industry knows that Salman Khan will make an announcement soon. This has been reported by Bollywood Hungama. A source told the portal, "At present, he's looking for scripts and once it's locked, he'll soon take the film to floors."

KARAN JOHAR KEEN TO SIGN ON SALMAN KHAN

It seems Salman Khan is considering a movie from the stable of Dharma Productions. It seems it will be a big budget film. A source told Bollywood Hungama that everything is at a very "nascent stage", and details about the script and director have been kept under wraps. The source said, "Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see both coming together for a film after 25 years." The last time fans saw Salman Khan in a Dharma Productions movie was Karan Johar's directorial debut ((1998). He played Aman, the BFF of Anjali aka . The movie also had . Fans were in love with the character. In 2014, he had signed on Shhuddhi but that film got shelved.

SALMAN KHAN'S KKBKKJ BOX OFFICE

It seems the advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is good in single screens. It is little slow in the multiplex chains. is the leading lady of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.