For the past few months, Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been the talk of the town. The film made several headlines surrounding the star cast with rumors of their association and exit from the project. The change in title from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to now Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also attracted media attention. The latest development around the film is the teaser announcement of the eagerly awaited Bhai-flick.

Salman Khan is all set to offer a big pre-Eid treat to his fans by end of this month. After the first look, the audience will now be treated with teaser of the much-awaited film. The makers have decided to release the teaser of Salman Khan's latest cinematic venture alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser will release in theaters across the country on 25th January and then it will be uploaded on Youtube and other platforms. This is a distinctive strategy to launch a teaser in the theater first and then make it available digitally.

Khans of Bollywood are coming together to treat their enormous fanbase on one day. and will take over cinephiles adding joy to their movie buzz on 25th January. This would create a historic moment in the industry and fans will remember it forever. Bhaijaan tweeted about the teaser of his latest offering with Pathaan shows. Sharing a glimpse of his look from the flick he announced teaser release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on big screens on 25th January.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films Production. The film stars an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, , , Vijender Singh, , , , Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and more. It is also a collaboration with south stars namely Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu. The film will be a blend of genres - action, comedy, drama, and romance. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on Eid 2023.