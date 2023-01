Pathaan film directed by Siddharth Anand, features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. The action-thriller film was released on the big screens on January 25 and fans are going gaga over it. Well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser featuring Salman Khan got leaked during the Pathaan film. In the teaser, Salman Khan is seen flaunting two different looks - one with long hair and a rugged outfit and the other one with a clean-shaven look with formal clothes. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser date out: Big news for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan fans; Khans ensure double treat

In the one-minute-40-second teaser, Salman is seen riding a bike in a desert and then moving into a metro train. He fights with bad boys and a series of his fighting scenes and stunts will leave you impressed. Salman is also seen romancing and their on-screen chemistry seems attention. At the end of the teaser, Salman looks handsome even after he looks drenched in blood. Salman's shirtless scene will surely make females go weak in the knees. Salman after his fight says 'Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain 'bas bhai, no more', main kehta hoon 'bring it on'.

Have a look at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser -

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been in news for some time now. Earlier, the film as titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and later Bhaijaan as per reports. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman, Pooja, and Venkatesh in the lead roles. The movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill in main role. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman's film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres around Eid 2023.

Here's how fans reacted to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser -

It seems #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan will be a cross cultured film of north & south...From the teaser, got that kind of vibes ?#KBKJTeaserInTheatres pic.twitter.com/RkobAK0055 — ᴛɪɢᴇʀ (@Salmaniac_Moon) January 25, 2023

Biggest Megastar of indian Cinema #SalmanKhan is back with a Bang. Crowd Going Berserk, Yeh toh Bas Start hai. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan aa Rahe Eid pe Eidi Dene!! ✨?#KBKJTeaserInTheatres pic.twitter.com/pcSy1neOe6 — BALLU LEGEND..!!✨ (@LegendIsBallu) January 25, 2023

Honest Confession : I didn't expected.. but it is mass teaser ??? . Blockbuster written every where. The BG sound.. Goosebumps. And our #ShehnaazGill with #SalmanKhan on Big screen. that too in South Indian look ???#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/xanVeCDjQh — Mukul Hinoniya ✨ (@iMukulhinoniya) January 25, 2023

Here you go for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan's teaser ? The perfect teaser cut and amazing screen presence of everyone! If the story is well written and visualised then it is impossible to stop this film becoming BLOCKBUSTER ✌️#SalmanKhan #ShehnaazGiIl #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/sxqA0PVsJD — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) January 25, 2023

