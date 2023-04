Today, the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film directed by Farhad Samji will release on April 21, 2023. A big trailer launch event was held where all the stars showed up. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijendra Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and many others. The film marks Shehnaaz Gill's debut in Hindi films. We all the know that the diva rose to fame after Bigg Boss 13. Her connection with Sidharth Shukla was the most discussed one. So when at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan gave advice to Shehnaaz Gill, fans soon connected it to Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan's high-octane action scenes and romance with Pooja Hegde will leave you breathless [Watch Video]

asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on'

Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on'. The actress was asked whether she was nervous to be a part of this film and before Shehnaaz Gill could answer, Salman Khan interrupted and said, 'move on kar jao'. He again repeated the same and Shehnaaz said, 'Kar gayi'. Now the video has gone viral on social media and SidNaaz fans have reacted to it. They are heartbroken but are even happy that Shehnaaz Gill is not stuck in the past and is actually thinking of moving on. A comment on the video read, "Neutral ho kr socha Jai to Han wo b insan hay usko move on krna he chieay ..bki Sid us k dil main hamaisha rahay ga." Another comment read, "Par aisa pyar karne wala kio nhi milega."

Check out Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's video below:

Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan impresses fans, netizens call it 'Bombastic' and 'Masterpiece'

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's bond is still cherished. SidNaaz fans still remember the beautiful chemistry that they shared in Bigg Boss 13. Fans desperately wanted them to fall in love and live their lives together. But destiny had something else planned. Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left Shehnaaz Gill shaken. It took a long time for her to gather herself and get back to being normal. Despite him not being in this world anymore, Sidharth Shukla is enternal in the memories of SidNaaz fans.

On the other hand, rumours had it that Shehnaaz Gill has found love again in . However, she rubbished the reports and said that they are simply friends. However, it appeared that Salman Khan teased her a little bit when he spoke about observing his co-stars on sets and fireworks that take place.