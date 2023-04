After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, it is now time for Salman Khan to splash his jalwa on the big screen. After almost four years, he is bringing an Eid release in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is a much-awaited one as all the Salman bhai fans are waiting with bated breath to watch him in yet another masale-daar entertainer. Well, finally the trailer of the film is out and as expected it is high on Bollywood-style action, romance, Salman Khan's swag and more. The makers of the film opted for a twist as songs of the films were released first and then the trailer. The film is releasing on April 21 and the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released quite close to the release date. Also Read - Sukhbir opened up on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Exclusive Interview

is back with a bang with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The trailer has all the elements to impress all Salman Khan fans. It has high-octane action. Salman Khan and 's romance will also leave fans whistling. The film has many stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, , , Jassie Gill and others. As supporting cast, they have done a decent job. The one who has stood out is South star, Venkatesh Daggubati. also has an appearance as he appears in a song with Salman Khan. The song Yentamma is already a hit but it is missing from the trailer.

The story starts with a monologue with a dialogue by Salman Khan. Then there is the entry of Pooja Hegde. They fall in love with each other and then there is the entry of the villain. Venkatesh Daggubati plays the role of Pooja Hegde's brother who asks Salman Khan to take care of his sister. And then there is a shower of dhamakedaar dialogues by Salman Khan like 'Sasural tumne savaar liya hai, ab hum sambhalenge maika'. The crazy action scene will make all the Salman Khan's fans cheer for him. Shehnaaz Gill and others have some presence in the trailer but it is totally ruled by Salman Khan.

Watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer below:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and it is produced by Salman Khan Films. A trailer launch event was held that was attended by all including Palak Tiwari, Salman Khan, Raghav Jugal, Siddharth Nigam, Vijendra Singh, Jassie Gill, and others. Since yesterday, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer has been trending on social media with all the Salman Khan fans showcasing excitement.