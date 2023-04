Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the movie all fans of Salman Khan are waiting for. The trailer will be out on April 10. It is coming on Eid. Salman Khan has catered to the pan-India narrative roping in stars like Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla and Jassie Gill. Of course, there is immense hype around the presence of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The former will step into Bollywood with this film. Palak Tiwari is also doing her first film. Now, a Twitter handle has spilled some details on the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This is what we know about Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's film. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan feels there should be censoring of content on OTT; asks, 'Achha lagega kya agar aapki beti ye sab dekhe?'

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN AN OUTRIGHT WINNER

Fans of Salman Khan had been worried about the film. One of the reasons was Farhad Samji. The filmmaker who is known for his slapstick comedies last directed Bacchan Paanday. The film tanked. Since then, fans of superstars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have been trolling him. But it looks like the movie is a mix of mass and class. The makers have tried to make the perfect movie for Eid family viewing. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan and his most shocking revelations about awards, young gen and more

#XCLUSV.. Just watched the trailer of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ...#KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaanTrailer is a winner with the blockbuster mass+ class content .. A feel good trailer with action, dialogues & comedy punch..??#KKBKKJTrailer length: 3:25 Mins#SalmanKhan #PoojaHegde… pic.twitter.com/oopS1UXZQJ — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) April 6, 2023

This is indeed heartening news for all fans of Salman Khan. While he has a biggie Tiger 3 coming in November 2023 he needs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to do reasonably well. Radhe and Antim did not do justice to his superstar status. The songs have been well-received. Fans will also get to see the fresh pairing of Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan. The songs are a hit. Also Read - Salman Khan strongly slams award shows; says there is no originality left; fans hail the Tiger 3 star

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN HAS VENKATESH AND RAM CHARAN

We saw the release of the song, Yentamma. Salman Khan and Venkatesh have set the floor on fire. The surprise element was the presence of Ram Charan. It is a known factor that Salman Khan is very close to Chiranjeevi. He also did a cameo in Godfather. The film also has young stars like Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. Salman Khan said Hindi filmmakers needed to make stories that would appeal to the whole nation.