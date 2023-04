Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going to release soon. The makers are doing their best to create as much buzz as possible so that the film turns out to be a hit. The box office game is crucial and makers do not want to take any chances with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The Kapil Sharma Show is the best platform for celebs to promote their films and the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also shot for it. A promo video of the episode promises a laugh riot. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif opened up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor; 'The ego was more bruised...'

In the promo video, talks about who can call him Jaan. Kapil Sharma asks him that a lot of people call him Bhai but who is allowed to call him Jaan. Salman being Salman, has the most hilarious reaction. He goes on a rant of sorts stating that no man should give anyone the right to call them Jaan. He says that 'Jaan' is an incomplete word and he feels that the full form of it is 'Jaan Le Lungi Teri'. Some of Salman Khan's fans stated that he dropped a Truth Bomb'. Many thought that Salman Khan's was sharing his 'dard'. The audience as well as Archana Puran Singh could not stop laughing over Salman Khan's monologue.

Check out Salman Khan's reaction below:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Shehnaaz Gill, , , Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Vijendra Singh and others. The film directed by Farhad Samji is going to release on April 21, 2023. The traile of the film created quite a stir on social media. Salman Bhai fans couldn't stop raving about it. The makers have opted for an unusual technique as they released a few songs from the film first and then they released the trailer of the film. The trailer has Salman Khan's swag, his masaledaar one-liners and kickass action scenes. His chemistry with has been appreciated too.

Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan be a hit? Only time can tell. Last it was 's Pathaan that made crazy box office collection. It remains to be seen if Salman Khan's Eid release follows Pathaan or not.