Here is another news about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma. The number which is a peppy dance song has called out by cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for degrading South Indian culture. But now here is a piece of news that should make hearts sing especially those of , and Payal Dev-Vishal Dadlani fans. Yentamma is on the third spot of Billboard Hot Trending Songs. It is ahead of Jimin's Like Crazy and Jisoo's Flower. Yentamma is one of the best mass songs to come out of Salman Khan's films in a long time. This is indeed a moment for all fans of desi music. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions begin: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde wear contrasting shades; Shehnaaz Gill dishes out yet another killer look in black [VIEW PICS]

KISI KA BHAI KISI KA JAAN SONG YENTAMMA

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Payal Dev said that she composed the song in a very short time. The music arrangements are by Aditya Dev. Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev have sung the energetic number and the rap is by . The picturization of Yentamma is huge in a typical South Indian setting. Cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said that the actors are not wearing a lungi but a dhoti. He said this is degrading the outfit that people wear to temples. Ram Charan makes a special appearance of two minutes in the mass dance number. Also Read - Salman Khan death threat case: Mumbai police arrest a minor who threatened to kill superstar on April 30, further investigation underway

BILLBOARD UNDER FIRE FROM BTS FANS

Jimin and BTS fans have been slamming Billboard left, right and centre since yesterday. This happened after Like Crazy saw a fall from the top ten this week. It is still on the Global Top 5 though. As per Forbes, the song sold 15K copies which has infuriated ARMYs. They are maintaining that the sales are around 1,20,000. They have demanded transparency to show the remaining figures for Like Crazy. Hashtags like #BillboardCorrupt, #BillboardXenophobic are trending on social media. Also, it suddenly changed the parameters for artiste ratings, as soon as Jimin released his album. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's advice to Shehnaaz Gill 'move on' goes viral; here's how the actress reacted [Watch Video]

INDIAN MUSIC MAKING WAVES GLOBALLY

As we know, BTS is dominating the global music scene. Whether it is sales on top music markets or selling out stadiums no one is doing it like them. Of late, we saw the craze around Naatu Naatu from RRR. Will Yentamma go on to become another global hit for the Indian music industry. Given the talent of Asian music artistes, it does not look impossible!