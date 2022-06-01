KK passed away yesterday at the age of 53. He was performing at a concert in Kolkata. According to reports, he had two consecutive performances in the city. It is believed that he felt unwell and returned to his hotel post the concert. There have been some videos online that show that he was unwell. He was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead. He was honoured with a gun salute. Also Read - Major box office collection: Adivi Sesh starrer has all the makings to be another The Kashmir Files – here's how

Nandita Puri's claim on KK's death

Now, late 's ex-wife, Nandita Puri has made a 'shocking' claim saying that Kolkata killed him. She took to Facebook and wrote, "Shame on West Bengal. Kolkata killed KK and the govt. is covering up with a state farewell for their faulty Nazrul Manch; with a crowd of 7k for a 2.5k capacity, failed air conditioning; the singer perspiring profusely complained 4 times to no avail. No paramedics. No first aid. Crucial moments lost. A CBI enquiry is a must and Bollywood should boycott performing in Bengal till then (sic)." Have a look at her post below:

Some twitter users are saying that the auditorium was over-crowded. "An auditorium meant for 2000 was packed with more than 7000 people. There are videos showing singer KK sweating profusely and complaining about the heat. Some social media users have pointed that Fire Extinguishers were sprayed 'just for fun'. Shocked! #KKPassesAway," tweeted a user.

An auditorium meant for 2000 was packed with more than 7000 people. There are videos showing singer KK sweating profusely and complaining about the heat. Some social media users have pointed that Fire Extinguishers were sprayed 'just for fun'. Shocked!#KKPassesAway — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)?? (@pradip103) June 1, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ?? — (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

The singer gave fans countess songs to cherish forever. Pal, Alvida, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai are a few of his great numbers. May his soul rest in peace.