KK death: The late singer could have been saved if CPR was given on time, reveals doctor

The sudden demise of playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath has left everyone numb. After delivering a prolific performance at a college in Kolkata, the singer breathed his last. It was just a matter of a few hours that the singer left for his heavenly abobe. From the concert he reportedly went to his hotel where he collapsed. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Today, his funeral was held in Mumbai will many from the music industry paying their last respects to the later singer. Meanwhile, the autopsy report suggests that KK suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Also Read - KK last rites: Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Rahul Vaidya and more; music industry gathers to pay last respects to the late singer

A doctor on autonomy informed news agency PTI that there were several blockages in the singer's arteries that were left unattended which then led to cardiac arrest. The doctor also mentioned that there were chances that the singer could have been saved if the CPR was performed on time. The doctor was quoted saying, "During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest. As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved." Also Read - KK's last rites: Daughter Taamara's 'Love You Forever Dad' note ahead of funeral will leave you with a lump in your throat

KK was one of the finest singers in Bollywood. He was known for songs like Yaaron Dosti, Kal Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal, Tadap Tadap Ke, Tu Meri Shabh Hai and many more. Ironically, the last song he sang at the concert in Kolkata was Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal Yaad Ayenge Woh Pal. Many of his fans mourned his demise on social media. A lot of Bollywood actors too expressed grief on his demise. May his soul rest in peace. His song will keep him alive among his fans forever. Also Read - RIP KK: Shaan’s heartfelt post on the singer’s demise will leave the fan in you sobbing; says, ‘I wanted to be like KK’