KK death: Video of singer complaining about AC not working in the closed auditorium surfaces online [Watch]

The untimely demise of versatile playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has shocked everyone to the core. He died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing in his last show at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A video of the deceased singer complaining about AC not working in the closed auditorium and showing signs of uneasiness during his performance has surfaced online.

In the video, KK is seen sweating profusely and wiping off sweat with a towel. He is then seen complaining to a person on stage. As per eyewitnesses and the organizers of the show, "KK was constantly requesting to switch off the spotlights and at intervals he was going backstage to take rest. However, not even once he expressed his desire to quit the show in between."

A staffer of Nazrul Mancha described the situation during KK's concert. "It was complete chaos. Bottles were thrown from behind. 8,000 people gathered while the capacity was 2,482. Because of this, the AC wasn't functioning properly." the staffer told Zee 24 Ghanta.

KK's manager, Ritesh Bhat, said that after completing the show, as he got into his car he complained of mild uneasiness. "KK said that he was having cramp feeling in his limbs and also asked me to switch off the car AC," Bhat told media persons. The singer came to Kolkata on Monday and on the same day he performed at the same Nazrul Manch for another Kolkata-based college.

According to police official, the final cause of KK's death is yet to be ascertained after the completion of post mortem. Prima facie it seems that the reason for death is cardiac arrest. The mortal remains of the singer has been retained at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata, where the post mortem will be done later in the day.

