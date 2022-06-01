Popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on late Tuesday evening after a stage performance at the Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The preliminary post-mortem report has cited the cause of death to be normal, without any trace of foul play. Also Read - From KK to Sidharth Shukla: 5 celebs who died doing what they loved the most

According to the preliminary post-mortem report, following the contracted arteries, it can be assumed that the cause of death was massive myocardial infarction. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the final report is available. The detailed post-mortem report, along with chemical analysis, will be available only after 72 hours, said sources in Kolkata Police, which received the preliminary post mortem report on late Wednesday afternoon from the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where a team of doctors conducted the autopsy. Also Read - KK death: Om Puri's ex-wife Nandita Puri makes ‘shocking’ claim; says, ‘Kolkata killed the singer’

KK's mortal remains have reached Mumbai. The singer's funeral will take place on June 2. His relatives were in Kolkata to take his mortal remains to Mumbai. His body was kept in Kolkata’s Rabindra Sadan. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to the versatile singer. His mortal remains were honoured with a gun salute on June 1 in Kolkata. The family members gave a farewell to the singer with a heavy heart. Also Read - RIP KK: From winning only one award to working as a salesman to provide for his family – 5 unknown facts that defined the late singer as a person

Many celebrities across Hindi and South cinema have been mourning the loss of the late singer and speaking about how KK lived and died by his music. Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment. Despite feeling uneasy, KK, did complete his scheduled time of performance on late Tuesday evening as per the contract he entered into with Kolkata-based Gurudas College.

As per eyewitnesses and the organizers of the show, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during his performance. He was constantly requesting to switch off the spotlights and at intervals he was going backstage to take rest. However, not even once he expressed his desire to quit the show in between.

(With IANS Inputs)