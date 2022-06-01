KK passed away yesterday at the age of 53. His demise has left many shocked. He was the voice behind may successful songs and Tadap Tadap Tadap from is one of them. It is arguable the most loved sad song. Now, the composer of the song Ismail Darbar has recalled his experience of working with the late singer. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi FINALLY opens up on the failure of Balika Vadhu 2; says, 'I did feel sad...'

The composer said that he when he was charmed by the singer's 'masoomiyat' when worked with him for the first time. However, KK was reluctant to sing the song which went on to become one of his most loved songs. Many years later, KK came up to Ismail and said, "Ismail bhai aap mujhe se koi bhi gana mat gavao (Ismal bhai you don't need to give me another song). You have given me unimaginable success with just one song. I have sung so many songs over the years, but I have never had a show where the audience hasn't asked for Tadap Tadap on the loop."

Interestingly, the song was sung by KK at 4 am in the morning. Darbar told Times Of India that he had gone to meet the singer at KK at 4 am in the studio and told him that the tune was ready to sing. The composer also revealed that the song was actually not for the film. He also said that the didn't have money to pay KK when he had sung it.

Many celebs like Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumaṛ, have expressed grief on the demise of the singer.