Singer KK is no more. In a tragic turn of events, KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away after his live gig in Gurudas college, Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. KK lent his voice to loads of talented artists, however, the most remembered Bollywood celeb right now is Emraan Hashmi. KK lent his voice to a lot of songs featuring Emraan Hashmi. Fans of the singer and the actor are mourning the demise of their association as well. Fans have been sharing songs and clips of Emraan and KK on Twitter. Also Read - Singer KK dies at 53: Police registers a case of unnatural death; event organisers and hotel staff to be questioned

Emraan Hashmi mourns KK's demise

Emraan Hashmi took to his Twitter handle and mourned the passing of KK. He wrote, "A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk."

A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk pic.twitter.com/7UcYnx1WDy — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 1, 2022

Fans remember KK and Emraan's collabs

Netizens are in denial that KK has passed away at the age of 53. He sang from his heart and all of his songs were magical and chartbusters. Netizens remember KK's voice on Emraan's songs. Indeed, his voice suited Emraan and the songs quite well. Check out the tweets here:

Emraan Hashmi + KK + Pritam = cheatcode for hit songs? https://t.co/OpudBKdfxM — Parag?? (@im_parag21) June 1, 2022

KK + Emraan Hashmi = "sukoon" life playlist done ?? 1. Dil ibadat

2. Tu hi meri shab hai

3. Rafta Rafta

4. Zara sa

....

and MANY MORE....

My playlist is full with his soothing voice We'll miss you KK Sir but your voice stays forever #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/FWVi1mCQWN — Sumit Jha Digital(#StartUpMithila) (@SUMITJH05680316) June 1, 2022

KK × Emraan Hashmi on 9XM is a childhood memory for almost all 90s- early 2000s kids. #RIPKrishnakumarKunnath — Pushpendar (@Pushpendar_19) June 1, 2022

Or may be it was Emraan hashmi’s charm that made those songs too good? — Kapil Mishra (@kapilmishra959) June 1, 2022

The combo of Emraan Hashmi and KK made us fall in love with Bollywood music since childhood. His voice is supernatural, GOD-gifted.

Still can't believe the fact that KK is no more. Life is unfair sometimes. The shock is unreal.#RIPKK https://t.co/n6SAcE1Ssc — Afridi Haque (@AfridiHaque7) June 1, 2022

While going to school we didn't had smartphones or internet on our hands then.

So we use to switch to 9XM/MTV and when suddenly Emraan Hashmi - KK songs use to come up , there use to be second thought whether to listen the melodious song or skip the channel. — Alok Ranjan ?? (@itsalokranjan) June 1, 2022

What’s your favourite genre ? Millennials - Emraan Hashmi X KK ? — Sampreeti Patra (@sampreeti_patra) June 1, 2022

Emraan Hashmi just lost his voice ? — Pritha (@theflamesinside) June 1, 2022

#KKPassesAway

Huge losses of music industry.....

RIP KK

Log kahte hain Emraan Hashmi k gaane ache hote hain per unhe nahi pata ke zyada tar gaane Emraan ki movie main kk ne hi gaya hai... Kk+ Emraan best duo ...... pic.twitter.com/Nsrq8PzjDz — Mr Bajrang (@beherabajrang46) June 1, 2022

KK and Emraan’s famous songs

KK lent his voice to popular Emraan Hashmi numbers such as Dil Ibaadat, Zara Sa, Mere Bina, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Beete Lamhein, I am in love, Tujhe Sochta Hoon, Haan Tu Hain, Jannatein Kahan, Jeetne Ke Liye, Tu Hi Mera, Tu Hi Haqeeqat, O Jaana to name few.

KK's demise being probed by the police

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the New Market Police. They are probing into KK's demise as it is being said that he had a cut on his forehead and some bruise as well. KK complained of not feeling well. Video clips have surfaced on the net where KK is seen talking about feeling hot while performing on stage. Reports state that the auditorium where KK performed was jam packed and there was no air conditioner working either.