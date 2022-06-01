KK dies at 53: Emraan Hashmi trends as fans celebrate his songs sung by the late singer; actor says, 'They don't make them like him anymore'

Singer KK passed away after complaining of ill health during the performance in Kolkata. Emraan Hashmi and KK have long association as the singer lent his voice to Emraan's Bollywood movies. Fans and the actor mourn his loss.