Singer KK is no more. In a tragic turn of events, KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away after his live gig in Gurudas college, Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. KK lent his voice to loads of talented artists, however, the most remembered Bollywood celeb right now is Emraan Hashmi. KK lent his voice to a lot of songs featuring Emraan Hashmi. Fans of the singer and the actor are mourning the demise of their association as well. Fans have been sharing songs and clips of Emraan and KK on Twitter. Also Read - Singer KK dies at 53: Police registers a case of unnatural death; event organisers and hotel staff to be questioned
Emraan Hashmi mourns KK's demise
Emraan Hashmi took to his Twitter handle and mourned the passing of KK. He wrote, "A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK #ripkk."
Fans remember KK and Emraan's collabs
Netizens are in denial that KK has passed away at the age of 53. He sang from his heart and all of his songs were magical and chartbusters. Netizens remember KK's voice on Emraan's songs. Indeed, his voice suited Emraan and the songs quite well. Check out the tweets here:
KK and Emraan’s famous songs
KK lent his voice to popular Emraan Hashmi numbers such as Dil Ibaadat, Zara Sa, Mere Bina, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Beete Lamhein, I am in love, Tujhe Sochta Hoon, Haan Tu Hain, Jannatein Kahan, Jeetne Ke Liye, Tu Hi Mera, Tu Hi Haqeeqat, O Jaana to name few.
KK's demise being probed by the police
A case of unnatural death has been registered by the New Market Police. They are probing into KK's demise as it is being said that he had a cut on his forehead and some bruise as well. KK complained of not feeling well. Video clips have surfaced on the net where KK is seen talking about feeling hot while performing on stage. Reports state that the auditorium where KK performed was jam packed and there was no air conditioner working either.
