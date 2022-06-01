Singer KK passed away last night at the age of 53. He was in Kolkata where he entertained his fans at a concert. Reportedly, after the concert, when he reached his hotel, he suddenly felt sick and collapsed on the stairs. The singer was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. KK’s demise has shocked one and all, and Bollywood celebs have mourned his death on social media. The singer sang many songs and one of his most popular tracks was Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Also Read - KK at 53, Sidhu Moose Wala at 28, Sidharth Shukla at 40 and more shocking celeb deaths that left everyone NUMB

KK's song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

, who played the lead role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, tweeted, “Eminent singer KK passes away at the age of 53. Heart broken….lost a wonderful human and a great voice today. Rest In Peace bro. The heavens are luckier.” Also Read - Singer KK passes away at 53: Pictures from the last concert in Kolkata go VIRAL; fans in disbelief

A fan shared the link of Sach Keh Raha Hai and wrote, “KK and @ActorMadhavan ..Don't think any of us have not sang this song during heartbreak.” To this Madhavan replied, “I lost my voice today . ret I leave my bro.” Also Read - Singer KK dies at 53: Police registers a case of unnatural death; event organisers and hotel staff to be questioned

I lost my voice today . ????ret I leave my bro. https://t.co/8lIh6DVSDT — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 31, 2022

KK's upcoming songs

In his career of 26 years, KK sang many famous songs like Pal, Yaaron, Apadi Podu, Aankhon Mein Teri, Tu Jo Mila, and more. His last song was Yeh Hausle in starrer 83. Reportedly, he has recorded songs for films like Lost, Sherdil, and Tiger 3. So, his fans will get to hear him one last time in Tiger 3 as the starrer will release on Eid 2023.

KK's last video

After his demise, KK’s last video from his concert has gone viral. In the video, the singer is seen singing the track Pal. Yaaron and Pal were a part of a music album, and the songs, which were released in 1999, are still loved by one and all. Netizens and Bollywood celebs are in shock after hearing about KK’s demise.