KK dies at 53: R Madhavan mourns demise of his Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana singer; says, 'I lost my voice'

Singer KK passed away last night and his demised has left everyone shocked. The singer sang Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana in R Madhavan starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Read on to know more...