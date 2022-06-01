KK passes away: Akshay Kumar expresses grief, 'It is sad that we are losing a lot of our singers'

KK's last video of him rushing to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness is breaking his fans into pieces and now. The singer died at the age of 53 and everyone is shedding stars over his untimely in sudden death. while the nation mourns the singer's death, Bollywood celebs too have been expressing their grief over this versatile singer. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram, Major FIRST movie reviews out: Find out which passed and failed

Bollywood superstar Akshaya Kumar too recalled his collaboration with KK in his interview with ANI. He said, " He was part of my career, he was a part of my lots of songs. In , he sang a big song that was part of the climax (Tu Bhoola Jise). It was because of that song that the climax sounded so good. It was a very shocking thing what happened last night.” Over the eyes, KK has sung songs for and the famous ones are 'Muje Me Tu' from and Sajde Kiye' in Khatta Meetha Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan beats Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi; becomes the second-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2022

He further added, " It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers and it happened at a very young age." Akshay even spoke about Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead on May 29. The Prithviraj actor even tweeted about KK's death last night and wrote, " Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti". Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 suffers, Kundali Bhagya-Udaariyaan shine: Check 10 Most Liked Hindi TV shows

KK had an unnatural death

While KK's death was reported as unnatural and there have been a lot of questions raised about the crowd that was gathered to attend the concern in Kolkata. Reportedly no AC was working at a concert and this left the singer uneasy later he complained about feeling sick and was rushed to the hospital.

An auditorium meant for 2000 was packed with more than 7000 people. There are videos showing singer KK sweating profusely and complaining about the heat. Some social media users have pointed out that Fire Extinguishers were sprayed 'just for fun. Shocked!#KKPassesAway — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)?? (@pradip103) June 1, 2022

One of the users on Twitter questioned about an auditorium meant for 2000 that was packed with more than 7000 people. There are videos showing singer KK sweating profusely and complaining about the heat. Some social media users have pointed out that Fire Extinguishers were sprayed 'just for fun and this is extremely shocking.