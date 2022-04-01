KKR beats PBKS, IPL 2022: Suhana Khan reveals what worked in dad Shah Rukh Khan's team's favour

's team Kolkata Knight Riders won today's IPL 2022 match against 's team Punjab Kings. And Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, shared what worked in her dad's team's favour and eventually led to the win. Well, in a way. Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the match. It features AbRam Khan looking over from the stands. But that's not it. It's a side profile shot and AbRam plays the protagonist in the picture. He has his fingers crossed, as though praying for the win of KKR. Sure, enough, AbRam's prayers were answered. KKR won the match against PBKS. Also Read - Back from Pathaan Spain schedule, Shah Rukh Khan all set to start shooting for Atlee's next with Nayanthara – Read Deets

Suhana Khan captioned the post saying, "Think it worked with fingers-crossed emoticons." She also tagged the team. AbRam seems to have crossed all his fingers in excitement. It's one helluva adorable moment, we got to witness, thanks to Suhana Khan. Check out the picture below:

Talking about the match, KKR won by six wickets. They scored 141 in just 14.3 over and were 4 wickets down. KKR crushed PBKS rounding them up in 137 in 18.2 overs. Talking about IPL 2022, the auction ceremony was also attended by Suhana Khan this time. She was joined by her brother . Shah Rukh Khan wasn't a part of the IPL team auctions this year.

Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Pathaan. The film stars and in the key roles. They had been shooting in Spain and later jetted off to Dubai. Pictures of Deepika and Shah Rukh from the sets of Pathaan had gone viral on social media. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan pictures at a Dubai mall also went viral. SRK returned a couple of days ago. Pathaan is helmed by . It is reported that SRK will now resume working on Atlee's film with Nayanthara.