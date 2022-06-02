The music world lost one of its gems with the death of singer KK. The singer whose name was Krishnakumar Kunnath has given us songs like Yeh Pal, Awaarapan Banjaraana, Ankhon Main Teri amongst ones. He died on May 31 after a concert in Kolkata. He was 53. It seems he felt ill even when he was performing. After the concert, they took him to his hotel where he collapsed in his room. They rushed him to the CMRI Hospital in Kolkata where he breathed his last. The concert was happening at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. The last rites will be held today. The cremation will happen today in Versova. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan has the coolest multi-coloured bikini set collection and these 5 sizzling pics are proof

Taamara shared the funeral details of her father on her Instagram. Along with it, she wrote, "Love you forever dad (sic)", and added a heart. She is also a singer, musician and music producer. KK is known for his emotive songs. He has sung in several languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali amongst others. The singer is survived by a son and daughter. Earlier, the Kolkata Police had registered a case of unnatural death over his demise. It was reported that his face and head had injuries. But a post-mortem has ruled out an unnatural death. The final autopsy is awaited.

KK's association with Emraan Hashmi has been one of the best. After his demise, Emraan Hashmi tweeted, "A voice and talent like no other.. They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK."

It has been a tragic week for India music. We had the horrific killing of Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday. He was shot dead in Mansa in Punjab. A hip-hop artist, Sidhu Moosewala's demise was also mourned by legendary rapper Drake.