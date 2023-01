Suniel Shetty's daughter and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty got married to the love of her life KL Rahul in the dreamiest way possible. The star cricketer and the diva looked gorgeous on their wedding day as they believed in simplicity and subtlety. Ever since Athiya and KL Rahul got married there has been a huge buzz of them receiving extra endive gifts from their family and friends namely Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Virat Kohli, Ms Dhoni and more. Many reports claimed Suniel Shetty gifted her daughter a fancy apartment for rupees 50 crores in Mumbai, the buzz was also that Salman Khan who launched Athiya in Bollywood gifted her an Audi car worth rupees 1.64 crore. Also Read - Athiya Shetty wore wedding lehenga that took 10,000 hours to make? Here's all that's special about her bridal wear

Not only that the reports further claimed of Jackie Shroff gifted the couple Chopard Watches worth rupees 30 lakhs. And who is a close friend gifted her a diamond bracelet of rupees 1.5 crores. Not only this the buzz is that Virat gifted KL Rahul a BMW car for a whopping amount of rupees 2 crores and Dhoni presented him with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth rupees 8 lakhs. But the family has denied these reports and Suniel Shetty issued an official statement on the same that reads," All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain."

Athiya and KL Rahul got married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple might even host a wedding reception after the IPL match that will have at least 3000 guests in attendance. Athiya might soon resume to work after finishing all her wedding festivities, the actress might pick up some interesting projects that will be released on OTT.