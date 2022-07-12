KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are one couple whose romance has stood the test of time. They've constantly set couple goals at various stages and seem to feed off each other's energy and vibe in the most positive way possible. And now, as a testament to that romance which is going stronger than ever, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to make their relationship official, at least in the eyes of society, not that it wasn't earlier. Yup, the couple are ready to get tie the knot and pretty soon from what were hearing if reports are to be believed. Check out the wedding date, marriage preparations and other important deets of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul below: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s adorable selfie with Jeh goes VIRAL; Saif Ali Khan flaunts his cooking skills [View Pics]

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding date, marriage preparations

According a report in India Today, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expected to exchange wedding vows in the next 3 month or thereabouts and preparations for the same are said to be underway in full swing. Apparently, both their families have recently met each other and even checked out the home that the couple would be moving into after marriage, with Rahul's parents having stopped over in Mumbai precisely for this purpose. As for other aspects of the wedding, well that seems to be taken over by the bride, with word being that she's observing every little detail minutely. The entire affair is going to be nothing short on a big, fat, Indian wedding.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty relationship

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are touted to have been dating each other for over 2 years before making their relationship public when the ace Indian men's team cricketer accompanied his ladylove for the red carpet screening of her brother, 's debut film, Tadap. The two families are said to be extremely happy with their kids' choice.