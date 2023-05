KL Rahul suffered an injury on his thigh in IPL 2023. This means that he will be out of action for some months. Sadly, this is his second major injury in past two to three years. The batsman has been out of form for some months now. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now in London. They were seen at what seeming looks like an adult entertainment zone. Netizens have commented that it is a strip club. The cricketer is on a break as he revives from the surgery. The past few months have been quite hard on him. While people made varied comments, others said that he has done nothing illegal. Even Athiya Shetty is with him at the club. Also Read - KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: A look at their love story

Netizens have varied reactions on the same

Cricket fans have reacted with shock on the same. There are many comments on Reddit as well. Fans will remember how in the past Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were pulled up for some comments which many found to be somewhat misogynistic. After that, both of them have proved themselves to be outstanding talents for the country. Also Read - KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty first picture as husband and wife: Here's when fans will get to see the first look

#KLRahul Spotted In Strip Club In UK During His Recovery? pic.twitter.com/l2MpFB5WKp — VK18?? (@InChnadrakant) May 27, 2023

is this kl rahul ?? pic.twitter.com/n3Cvc3YGAV — Aman Yadav (News24) (@Amanyadav7629) May 27, 2023

bro is done being a good boy pic.twitter.com/xP7czN05iZ — Savage (@arcomedys) May 26, 2023

The clip has gone viral amidst fans of the sport. But people on Reddit have said this is nothing to be judgmental about. Take a look at some of the comments...

It is not a strip club but a social venue Luxx Club in London. Some days back, was asked about KL Rahul. He said that it was unfortunate that he got injured. He said that there is nothing he could say. Suniel Shetty said he has to score the runs and shut his detractors. He said he was a fan of KL Rahul even when he was not dating Athiya Shetty. The veteran actor said he too has faced trolls all his life. Suniel Shetty said that while he loved Athiya to the moon and back, he was happy that she has someone like KL Rahul in her life.