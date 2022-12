KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding date is out. It seems the couple will get married from January 21 to 23, 2023. The preparations are on in full swing. As per a report in Pinkvilla, invites for the wedding will be sent out to guests in some days. The venue is supposed to be Jahaaan, which is the lavish farmhouse of Suniel Shetty and Mana in Khandala. Wedding planners and event organisers have been working around the details since months now. It will be a traditional South Indian wedding. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are both Kannadigas. While Suniel Shetty is from the Bunt community, KL Rahul is a Lingayat. The wedding will have all functions like Haldi, mehendi, sangeet and the D-Day. Also Read - Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to have a South Indian wedding; Deets here

The house was built 17 years ago. Jahaan is supposed to be a sprawling home. The couple plan to keep the affair intimate yet have their best people around. Suniel Shetty confirmed the news saying that marriage will happen Jaldi (soon). KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty met at a bash and slowly fell in love. They have been going steady since three years. Athiya Shetty was in Australia for the T20 World Cup. A pic of them dining went viral. Trolls attacked her saying the presence of wives/girlfriends affected the team's bonding.

Athiya Shetty also went with him to Germany when he had his surgery. KL Rahul made his presence felt with the family as he came for the premiere of Tadap that was the debut of Ahan Shetty. Suniel Shetty has expressed his fondness for his son-in-law time and again. KL Rahul's father is professor and director of the National Institute of Technology (Karnataka) while his mom is also a professor in the Mangalore University. Both the families are happy with the match. If the report is true, 2023 will start with a big fat Indian wedding.