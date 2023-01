Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding is one of the most awaited news that fans want to hear for some time now. The madly-in-love couple is all set to become husband and wife on January 23. Their wedding festivities are going on in full swing. Athiya and KL Rahul will walk down the aisle at 's farmhouse in Khandala. Pictures and videos from the wedding location have already surfaced on the internet. Guests and friends have already started arriving for Rahul and Athiya's sangeet ceremony. The head over heels loves couple will have their haldi ceremony before the grand wedding. Also Read - Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to have a South Indian wedding; Deets here

According to TimesofIndia.com, Athiya and KL Rahul will tie the nuptial knot on January 23, Monday and will officially get married by 4 pm in the presence fo their family and close friends in attendance. Post the wedding rituals and the ceremony, the newly married couple will oblige the paparazzi along with their family members by 6.30 pm.

After posing for the paps, the newly married couple will reportedly host a lavish party for the guests at the farmhouse. If reports are to be believed then, the couple would serve a variety of delicious food, and drinks, and there would also be great music for the guest.

On Friday, pictures from Suniel's Khandala farmhouse left fans excited. The farmhouse is beautifully decorated and lit up. Moreover, guests arrived in traditional clothes.

On Sunday afternoon, Athiya's father Suniel had a heart-to-heart conversation with the paps outside his farmhouse and also promised them that he would get kids - Athiya and Rahul for the official pictures. He said, 'Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you'.

On the personal front, Athiya and Rahul have been dating for a while now. The two have often been spotted together at several events. Athiya was with Rahul on a few tours of Team India. The two made their relationship official last year and their bond has grown stronger with each passing day.