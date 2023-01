Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding festivities have already started in full swing at ’s lavish Khandala farmhouse. Their grand sangeet ceremony took place on January 22 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Pictures and videos of music playing at the ceremony have gone viral on social media. The couple, their family, and friends were seen dancing at the venue to Bollywood songs like Besharam Rang, Humma Humma, Jumma Chumma, Jhanjariya, Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar, Aaj Ki Party, and others. Also Read - Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to have a South Indian wedding; Deets here

Have a look at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's sangeet video -

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding celebrations started with a lavish cocktail party on January 21, which was later followed by mehendi and haldi on January 22. On January 23, the head over heels in love couple will tie the nuptial knot around 4 pm as per reports in Times ofIndia.com. According to the latest buzz, , , , Virat Kohli among others will be seen attending the wedding.

Earlier, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty on Sunday spoke to the paps and also promised them that the entire family will pose with Athiya and KL Rahul post their wedding. Moreover, a video circulated showing the decorations at the Khandala farmhouse which was beautifully lit up with fairy lights, roses, and much more. If reports are to be believed then like other Bollywood celebs, Athiya and KL Rahul have also applied ‘no phone policy’ at the wedding. The guests have been requested to not post anything online. Also Read - Almost official? KL Rahul puts a candid picture on Athiya Shetty's birthday and she 'hearts' it!

Athiya and Rahul started dating in 2019. The two met through a common friend and fell in love. They decided to go public with their relationship last year and since then have been giving major love goals to many with their PDAs.