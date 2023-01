The most-awaited wedding of Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul has already increased the excitement level of the fans. Reportedly, Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding will take place on January 23 in Khandala. A few days ago, the news of decoration and beautiful lightning outside the couple’s supposed residence in Pali Hill spread like a wildfire. But, the news seem to be fake after a source had clarified that the decoration was for a different wedding. The source even said that and Mana will move to the 9th floor of the Bandra building in March, and the entire decoration and lighting were done for another wedding which was on the 13th floor. Also Read - Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to have a South Indian wedding; Deets here

If reports are to be believed then Athiya and Rahul's wedding will happen at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home. Neither Athiya nor Rahul has spoken anythign about tgeir D-day as of now. But, the preparation for their wedding is going in full swing and fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. A source was quoted by TimesofIndia.com saying that the wedding will be a private ceremony with only their close friends and family in attendance. Apart from that the wedding will have around 100 guests only. Also Read - 10 celeb couples fans are waiting to see get married in December 2021

As the wedding is scheduled amidst the ongoing India-New Zealand cricket series, the cricketers' presence at the wedding has not been confirmed yet. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are close to KL Rahul, but due to the ongoing India-New Zealand cricket series will the two attend the big bash? Moreover, a friend of the couple revealed that a big wedding bash has been planned for the film industry and cricketers after IPL wraps up. The guest is slated to arrive for the wedding from January 21 and there are special arrangements made for the paps at the venue. Also Read - Almost official? KL Rahul puts a candid picture on Athiya Shetty's birthday and she 'hearts' it!