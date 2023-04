KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married at the start of the year. He is the captain of the Lucknow team of the IPL. Of late, KL Rahul has been battling bad form. Like many cricketers, his bad luck and drought of runs has been quite prolonged. His father-in-law and Bollywood actor was asked about the player's bad form. But the cricketer did not entertain much debate on how KL Rahul was trolled. He said he is aware of the backlash he is facing but does not bother much on it. Also Read - KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: A look at their love story

SUNIEL SHETTY DRAWS PARALLELS WITH HIMSELF

The actor said he has faced mean comments all his life. He said people called him a bad actor for years on end. Suniel Shetty said that KL Rahul and he chose professions where they knew there would be public scrutiny. He admitted that people are asking him how he ups the morale of the player. He said that the fact that KL Rahul plays for the nation is a huge honour in itself. He was quoted as saying, "He plays for the country. The honour of getting selected to play for the country and getting selected for that itself is a huge honour." Sadly, even Athiya Shetty has been facing bad comments due to KL Rahul's loss of form. Also Read - Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to have a South Indian wedding; Deets here

SUNIEL SHETTY SAYS THERE IS NO FORMULA

The actor said that ups and downs are parts of life. Suniel Shetty said that when people come home from a bad day at work, family takes away the stress. He said he wonders who are these trolls. He said it is the frustration of the trolls that come out when they get mean and nasty. He was quoted as saying, "Who are these people who are trolling? How important are they? What have they gone through? Sometimes I pity them." He gave the interview to Hindustan Times. He said KL Rahul has to score runs and silence his detractors. He said his comments won't make any difference. Also Read - 10 celeb couples fans are waiting to see get married in December 2021

SUNIEL SHETTY HAS FULL FAITH IN KL RAHUL

Suniel Shetty said that there are numerous reasons why sportspersons experience loss of form. He said that many kids are going through highs and lows in life. He said this time is a learning experience for KL Rahul. He said he is a strong boy and has been playing since 11. Suniel Shetty was quoted as saying, "I love the way he plays. I am not someone who will ridicule a sportsman for anything. I’m blessed to have Rahul come into the family. But I was Rahul’s fan even before and I’m Rahul’s fan even today."