KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make for an adorable pair. The cricketer and the Bollywood diva got married last year on January 23. Today, they have completed a year of togetherness. On this special day, all their family members share wishes for them on social media. Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty posted unseen pictures of the couple to wish them on their first marriage anniversary. Ahan Shetty shared a picture with KL Rahul and Athiya from their wedding. Ahan was seen doing his brother duties at the wedding. Sharing the picture, Ahan wrote, "How time flies! Happy 1 year anniversary"

As he shared the picture, Athiya made a cute joke on it. She wrote, "Happy anniversary to you and Rahul."

Suniel Shetty also took to Instagram to wish his 'bachas' on their first wedding anniversary.

Now, KL Rahul took to Instagram to share an adorable video from their wedding. He wished his wife with a cute post and wrote, "Finding you was like coming home" Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and others showered love on the post.

Talking about their love story, as per reports, the couple met for the first time through a common friend. They became friends and eventually fell in love with each other. They dated for four years before getting married last year at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farm house.

Congratulations, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty!