The next special guests on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 are Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two stars are going to appear on the show ahead of the release of their film Laal Singh Chaddha. A promo of the same was launched yesterday and it had stars discussing sex lives, fashion and much more. Reportedly, Aamir Khan also spoke about his dynamics with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. It was just last year that he had announced his separation from Kiran Rao. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya reveals how divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has affected his professional life [Exclusive]

Aamir Khan talks about ex-wives

On the show, spoke about the equation they all share. He stated that he has the highest regard for both the ladies and that they are like one big family. They ensure to meet up at least once a week no matter how busy.He said, "I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge," Further adding, "We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt faced casual sexism; Janhvi Kapoor was made to feel worthless and more

The Koffee With Karan 7 episode with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appears to be a lot of fun. In the video, asks Kareena if quality sex after having babies is a myth, to this she roasts him. Later, Aamir also jumps in asking, "your mother doesn't mind you asking people about other people's sex life." pokes fun at Aamir Khan over his fashion sense and gives him minus rating and it went viral all over entertainment news. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Taimur questions why paparazzi clicks his pictures; 'You guys are famous...'

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Laal Singh Chaddha updates

The film is going to release on August 11, 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars and in pivotal roles. It is an official adaptation of ' film .