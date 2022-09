Koffee With Karan season 7 has kept audiences glued to the screens and they cannot wait for the new episode. This week's episode will feature Phone Bhoot team including , , and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio will be seen having the best time of their lives in the show. Ishaan, Siddhant and Katrina's cute goofiness will make their fans fall in love with their nok-jhok. Host asked Siddhant Chaturvedi if he is single and the latter gave a sassy reply. Siddhant said that he is so single that even Ishaan became single after roaming with him. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal; says, 'He was just a name I had heard'

Karan later asked Ishaan if he parted ways with Liger actress . Ishaan replied saying that 'Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently?' He even said that Karan had asked the same question to Ananya. Ishaan said that Karan was mean to her and the latter clarified that a break-up is always mutual. This statement left Katrina intrigued. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif on Alia Bhatt's opinion that Suhaag raat is a myth; 'May be it can be Suhaag...'

Talking about Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverkonda's episode on Koffee With Karan season 7, the actress confirmed that she had been on a Sushi date with Vijay while she was dating someone. Karan told Ishaan to react the same and the latter said, "all love, all love." Koffee With Karan 7 has been trending on the Entertainment News. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Naveli Nanda? Phone Bhoot actor finally spills the beans

Advertisement

On the work front, Ishaan will be seen next in Pippa wherein he will be seen playing the role of Brigedier Balram Singh Mehta. He also has Phone Bhoot in his kitty.