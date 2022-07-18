Koffee with Karan 7 is making news and how. The latest episode with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor has made headlines. Karan Johar keeps the format fun with games, rapid-fire and tasks. The stars have also made some fun confessions. But now the show has run into some trouble. Journalist and writer Manya Lohit Ahuja has said that a recent segment on Karan Johar's show is lifted from her original content. She has said that they used her content without any prior permission or giving any kind of credit whatsoever. She took to Twitter to vent her anger and disappointment. Also Read - Sushmita Sen to Rhea Chakraborty: Actresses who were labelled as 'Gold Digger' for having an affair with rich men

In the mentioned segment, Karan Johar had asked Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to guess the names of films in a quiz. Manya Lohit Ahuja has posted videos from the show and tweeted, "So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IPI started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit."

So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? pic.twitter.com/5RYlz6AvGj — BITCHcoin (@mushroomgalouti) July 15, 2022

Manya Lohit Ahuja has also tagged the article she wrote for iDiva in 2020. The question around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum was the same. It was titled as 'Calling all Bollywood Buffs: Guess the movie with help of these badly explained plots'. The lady has tagged Karan Johar, Star World, Disney + Hotstar and Shreemi Verma, who is the creative of the show.

She is like it might look like frivolous but she wants credit for something that has been created by her. Let us see how Karan Johar responds to this!