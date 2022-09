Karan Johar has been his candid best on Koffee With Karan 7. He has been talking about his kids, family, nepotism, backlash and every other aspect that affects his personal life in any way. He is also very candid about his deepest desires too. Recently, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were the guests on Koffee With Karan 7 and the host as well as the guests had a blast. They spoke about a lot of things including being a party of 'Mile High Club'. Also Read - Brahmastra new promo: Even Shah Rukh Khan fails to stop netizens from boycotting the film [View Tweets]

Karan Johar asked Tiger Shroff about the weirdest place he has ever made out at. Much contrary to Tiger Shroff's image, he said, that he is a part of Mile High Club. He said, "I mean it's not weird but I thought it was pretty adventurous of me, up in the air." Karan Johar appeared to be more excited with this answer from Tiger Shroff. The filmmaker went on to share his experience. He revealed that he once tried to do it on a plane but couldn't. He joked that the loo wasn't big enough since he is a big guy. Karan Johar said, "Oh! Mile high club? You are a member. I don't know how people do it. We will chat after the show. There was an endeavour made but (looking at Kriti Sanon 'you know I'm a big boy') the tiny loo wasn't big enough. No, with my luck I also nearly got caught so it was a bit of a messy scenario." Well, okay then! We wonder what's going to his kids Yash and Roohi's reaction to this when they grow up.

Karan Johar definitely seems to be quite inquisitive about everyone's sex lives. In fact, had also poked fun at him and asked if his mother does not have a problem with Karan asking people about their intimate lives. Lol!