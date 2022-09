The season's finale of Koffee With Karan 7 saw a detour from Bollywood and South celebs. was joined on the couch along with popular content creators Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM. They also gave away Koffee with Karan awards in a hilarious episode. Karan Johar said that he was embarrassed when he did not get an invitation to the wedding of and . He said that he had kind of played Cupid for them. Karan Johar was quoted as saying, "It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us. It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited." Also Read - Karan Johar breaks silence on not being invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: 'It got very embarrassing...'

He said he consoled himself thinking that with whom Vicky Kaushal has done four films was not invited as well. ICYMI, Vicky Kaushal began his career as an assistant director with Gangs of Wasseypur has worked as an actor in films like Manmarziyaan and Raman Raghav 2.0. He teased Niharika NM saying that is single. She said she is 25, and her mom would not agree to the match. Karan Johar also said that is single. Like , he too used the platter word. He said that the Liger star is the biggest cheese platter available in the universe.

Kusha Kapila made hints at Vijay Deverakonda's alleged relationship with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. The two have worked in the blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the film Dear Comrade. While the latter was lukewarm at the box office, fans loved the chemistry. Karan Johar clarified that he knew that Vijay Deverakonda was officially single. He was officially quoted as saying, "He is single from what I know, he is single, officially single."