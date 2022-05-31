Earlier this month, had stated that the seventh season of the hugely popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, will return this time on the streaming medium. The filmmaker revealed that the show will see some of the biggest stars of the country gracing the couch as the fight for the iconic coffee hamper will only get fierce in the new season. There were discussions that will be gracing the show either with Rashmika Mandanna or . It is now certain that Vijay will make his Koffee debut with his Liger co-star Ananya on Karan Johar's show. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor welcomed with a HUGE garland in Visakhapatnam; netizens say, ‘Kya kiya hai isne, kisliye ye sab’

Ananya, who has been making a lot of public appearances with Vijay lately, recently shared an Instagram reel wherein the two were seen performing the hook step of JugJugg Jiyo song Naach Punjaanban. But what grabbed everyone's attention was the platform they were matching steps on. One glance at Karan's post and one could easily make out that it is a similar background.

Meanwhile, the show's most viewed segment, rapid-fire round (that's usually rapid and full of fire) will also return to entertain guests and viewers alike. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

"The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest -- and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'steaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!" read Karan Johar's note about his show.