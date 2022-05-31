Koffee With Karan 7: Not Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda makes his debut with Liger co-star Ananya Panday

There were discussions that Vijay Deverakonda will be gracing Koffee With Karan 7 either with Rashmika Mandanna or Ananya Panday. It is now certain that Vijay will make his Koffee debut with his Liger co-star Ananya on Karan Johar's show.