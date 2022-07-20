Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut on Koffee With Karan season 7 on Thursday and set the temperature soaring with her hotness. The gorgeous actress was accompanied by Akshay Kumar and the two set the temperature soaring with their sizzling chemistry. The South siren became a national crush post her electrifying performance in 's Pushpa The Rise: Part One, Oo Anatava. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s per episode fees will you leave you STUNNED [Watch Video]

Talking about filmmaker 's game show Koffee With Karan season 7, on Thursday Samantha recreated the magic of Oo Anatava with Akshay Kumar. Disney+Hotstar shared a glimpse of and grooving to Oo Antava on social media and fans are going gaga over their moves.

Have a look at the post -

In the video, Samantha looks ravishing in a red top and pink trousers, while Akshay's fashion is on-point with his blue suit. The first promo of this episode showed, Akshay lifting Samantha in his arms as he makes an entry on the show. The two showcased their quirkiest side on the show and left Karan speechless.

Samantha and Akshay will appear on the third episode of Koffee With Karan and fans cannot wait anymore. The first episode of Koffee With Karan featured and while the second saw and setting the couch on fire with their revelations.