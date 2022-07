Koffee With Karan season 7 is back and boy it has already created a huge stir online and how. And it was Sara Ali Khan's one statement that gained a lot of eyeballs when she referred that her ex is everybody's ex. Many wondered if she was hinting at Kartik Aaryan, who was rumoured of dating Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor and herself. Sara made an appearance in the show with Janhvi and they both seemed to have bonded over a common ex. Well, this incident happened on the same couch earlier but different season. On Koffee With Karan show season 3, we had seen Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone turn friend from foe and mock their common ex Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not Kajol but THIS superstar Bollywood actress roped in as a judge

Sonam and Deepika had left late actor for being bitchy on the Koffee with Karan reportedly

Yes! That was one of the most highlighted episodes and it created a lot of controversies too. Late actor Rishi Kapoor too was reportedly very unhappy with the girls bitching about his son Ranbir on national television. Well, that was the first and the last the divas made an appearance together on any platform.

At that time it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor had ditched Sonam Kapoor and started dating Deepika Padukone. And later he hooked up with and broke up with DP for her. Katrina and Deepika are not cordial even today. The ladies had passed a lot of negative comments toward each other at that time. On the same show, Deepika had demanded to see Katrina Kaif's passport as she believed she was more of her age than she claims. Well, the show of Sonam and Deepika was extremely spicy and it was counted as one of the most popular episodes to date. We wonder if and Janhvi Kapoor will create history in the same as the Bollywood divas.