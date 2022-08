Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra were the recent guests of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7. The stars spoke at length about everything and anything. From marriage, affairs, to films - Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra candidly spoke about everything. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor spoke about two of his films that got shelved. The movies in the discussion are Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht and Aditya Dhar's directorial venture The Immortal Ashwatthama. Both the films had Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat song faces huge criticism for using ‘rape scene’ dialogue in lyrics

Entertainment News: Vicky Kaushal talks about his shelved films

On Koffee With Karan 7, spoke about these films. He stated that he did not get affected much when Takht got shelved as it happened because of the pandemic. He mentioned that since it was all logistical and a genuine reason, he did not feel bad. However, when Ashwatthama got shelved, Vicky Kaushal did feel emotionally affected as he dedicated almost two years of his life to prep for the film. He stated that he called up his trainer and vented out through working put hard. The actor was quoted saying, "I remember when it was Ashwatthama and I got a call saying that we are pulling a plug on the film for now, I called my trainer and said, 'Listen, let's hit the gym' and I told him to give the most difficult workout because I really wanted to vent it out. Because that is the film I really gave two years of my life to, in terms of prep and everything and we were really close to starting."

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra almost confirmed that he is in a relationship with . Karan Johar, being himself, asked him about their wedding, and Sidharth Malhotra neither accepted it nor denied it. stated that he would slap Sidharth if he would not invite him to their wedding. Ever since then, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's fans are super excited to know more details about their impending wedding. We are waiting!