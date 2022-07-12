Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan's desire to date him, and it's far different from Kartik Aaryan's cheeky reply from 2018

Koffee with Karan 7 is making as much noise as expected. BFFs and are coming for the next episode. The two girls have kicked off a riot saying that they bring out the most obscene side of one another. On the show, asks Sara Ali Khan who is the star she did like to date. Well, loyal fans will know the stir her comment in 2018 created on social media. Sara Ali Khan had said that she did like to date , and they did end up being in a relationship. This has been confirmed by Karan Johar himself in the upcoming episode. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor shares new poster of Good Luck Jerry but it's Khushi Kapoor's new hair style that has her concerned

This time, Sara Ali Khan takes the name of . As we know, Janhvi Kapoor said that she finds the Liger star very hot in one episode of Koffee with Karan. She had come with . On seeing Sara Ali Khan take the name of the Arjun Reddy star, Karan Johar also looked surprised. Now, the Liger star has shared his response to this statement from Sara Ali Khan on the show. As we know, he is coming on the show with . Liger is partly produced by Dharma Productions.

Fans will remember that Sara Ali Khan could not stop gushing over Vijay Deverakonda when she met him at a party hosted by Manish Malhotra. The two also posed for cute pics for the paparazzi. In 2018, Sara Ali Khan had told RJ Malishka to take her proposal to Kartik Aaryan who had cheekily said that he did like to have her address. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are both busy with number of film projects. Janhvi Kapoor is shooting in Europe for Bawaal with .