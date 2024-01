Koffee with Karan 8: The grand finale of Koffee with Karan season 8 will be graced by none other than Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, bringing the curtains down on the celebrity chat show with a bang! This will mark their first appearance on the show post their separation. The duo had previously appeared on the show when they were happily married. Although initially hesitant, Aamir and Kiran have now agreed to be a part of the show, considering it to be a great platform to promote their much-awaited movie, Laapataa Ladies which is set to release in March this year.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Bride and Groom dash for the last minute prep ahead of the ceremony [Watch Video]

Koffee with Karan 8: Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao to open up about their separation

According to reports, despite initially declining the offer to be on Karan Johar's talk show, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao finally agreed after Karan's repeated attempts. The ex-couple saw it as a perfect platform to promote their upcoming film, Laapataa Ladies, which Kiran had directed, and Aamir had produced. As the episode is set to air on January 18th on Disney Plus Hotstar, people are eagerly anticipating Aamir and Kiran's discussion on their separation and how they remain friends. While Aamir has always been candid about his personal life, Kiran prefers to stay away from the limelight. It will undoubtedly be fascinating to witness their dynamic on the show. Also Read - Salman Khan hosts special wedding festivities for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan at his residence due to THIS reason [Watch]

Check out this video of Ira Khan below:

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's marriage was one of the most talked-about events in 2005. The couple was known for their playful banter and their mutual respect for each other's creative vision and opinions. Hence, their separation in 2021 came as a surprise to many. Even though they have decided to go their separate ways, people still admire their amicable relationship. The duo made the announcement of their separation together in a video uploaded on social media, which was a bold move. Also Read - Aamir Khan visits Saira Banu’s home to celebrate New Year; veteran actress says ‘He has been with me in tough times’

Trending Now

Kiran Rao shares a great bond with Aamir Khan's family too. Recently, she was seen actively participating in the wedding celebrations of Aamir's daughter Ira Khan. Even their son, Azad, was seen enjoying the festivities with joy and happiness. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will be getting married on January 3, 2024.