Karan Johar announced a new season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan on Wednesday. Karan Johar's chat show is all about gossips, rapid fire and some interesting revelations from celebrity lives. And as soon as the new season was announced, speculations about the guests marking appearances surfaced online. As per the latest Koffee With Karan 8 update, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn could join Karan on the Koffee Kouch. Yep, that's right! Also Read - Ahead of Koffee With Karan 8, a look back at the Top 10 moments that left fans with a bitter taste

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn to make joint appearance on Koffee With Karan 8

If the report in Filmfare is anything to go by, famous actor-director jodi of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, who introduced two of the most entertaining franchises in Bollywood could make an appearance together on Karan Johar's chat show. Ajay and Rohit are thick as thieves and they could cough up some interesting and remarkable behind the scenes of all the movies they have worked together so far. Sources inform the portal that Rohit and Ajay will make an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar trolls himself and his 'cheese' jokes as he announces KWK 8 release date

As of now, Rohit and Ajay are shooting for the third part of Singham franchise, Singham Again. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. While Ajay will reprise his role as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer will return as Simmba, Deepika will be making her debut as a cop in the franchise. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also return as Singham's wife. Akshay Kumar will also make a cameo as Veer Sooryavanshi. But the interesting part of Singham Again is that Arjun Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of the lead antagonist in the upcoming new movie. It will be Ajay and Ranveer vs Arjun in the Rohit Shetty directorial movie. The team of Singham Again have wrapped up their first schedule and will move on to Hyderabad to shoot for the next one. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan to appear along with camera shy Aryan Khan on Karan Johar’s show

Trending Now

Ajay Devgn's Singham is one of the most popular cops in Bollywood. And Ajay has a loyal fanbase as Bajirao Singham. The first movie was released in 2011 followed by a sequel in 2014. And now after a decade of the sequel, the third part will be released. A spin-off of the series with Simmba and Sooryavanshi were introduced as a part of the copverse of Rohit Shetty in 2018 and 2021.

Watch the video of Karan Johar making the announcement of Koffee With Karan 8 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Koffee With Karan 8 buzz

Coming back to the Koffee With Karan 8 announcement promo, it featured Karan talking to his alter ego, his conscience who mocked him for making the young generation talk about their sex life and promoting nepotism, etc. Fans eagerly wait for the new season, despite all the hate for Karan. The new season is premiering on Disney Plus Hotstar on 26th October.