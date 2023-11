Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Karan Johar’s controversial couch with K for the first time ever. Both the divas chose to play safe and not land in any controversy. But this news might leave the fans excited, and how? As Raha turns one, Alia Bhatt talks about how she and Ranbir and other family members fight to have their time with Raha Kapoor. As a per reports in Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt tells Karan how sometimes they fight for Raha's time with each other, and Kareena Kapoor Khan ends up telling her that this is the cue to have a second baby. Bebo reportedly tells her, "That's the cue to have another one, maybe, so both of you can have one each." Indeed, this is a perfect solution. Kareena herself is a mommy of two, and both her kids, Tim and Jeh, are the stars already in the town. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Carry sunglasses like Alia Bhatt; buy these trendy shades from Amazon and get up to 25% off

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan slaying with their first appearance on Karan Johar's show.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the one of the most popular bhabhi-nanad Jodi in the tinsel town. And making an appearance on Karan Johar's can be risky, as they have witnessed in the past. Now it will be interesting to see if Alia and Kareena will be appreciated on the show or rather get trolled. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande fans heartbroken with Vicky Jain's behaviour; netizens reminded of Ranbir Kapoor and lipstick matter

Meanwhile, the promo for Bebo and Alia was on fire, where the Singham Again actress was seen getting irked with Karan Johar for asking her about the history of Ameesha Patel and not attending the Gadar 2 success bash. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin with daughter Raha Kapoor on her FIRST Diwali celebrations [View UNSEEN Pics]