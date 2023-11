Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt appeared on the 4th episode of Karan Johar's show along with our sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia Bhatt was at her candid best, and she even spoke about the internet calling her husband and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor a toxic man. It all started ever since Alia mentioned in her video how her husband doesn't like lipstick on her but her natural lip colour and asks her to wipe it off whenever she applies it. Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals the most favourite thing she does with Raha Kapoor and it'll make you go aww

Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is a opposite of a toxic man

Alia Bhatt revealed that she genuinely feels hurt about Ranbir being called a toxic man, as he is the opposite. Reacting to her wipe it off statement, she said that she was shocked to see the serious articles about calling Ranbir a toxic man. Adding further to that, there are a lot more important issues to write about in this world than creating a perception of a person who is totally opposite of them. Karan Johar seconded the statement on how Ranbir is the opposite of toxic.

loved it how alia said she always thrives to be the best & tht she doesn't think she is cz if starts thinking herself as the best thn she won't hv anything to thrive for just so lovely the humility the passion to just be better film by film has my heart ???#AliaBhatt — ° (@heyyshonaaa) November 15, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April of last year. And today, they are the happy parents of their daughter, Raha Kapoor, who is the light of their lives. And on the show, we saw how hilariously Bebo gave Alia the advice of having a second baby. This episode was LIT.