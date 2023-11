Ananya Panday looks so much in love and has no qualms about being talked about dating Aditya Roy Kapur. The Dream Girl 2 actress made an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 along with her BFF Sara Ali Khan, where she happily mentioned that 'Aashiqui Aisi hi hoti hai' when Karan Johar directly asked her about being Gumrah (Aditya Roy Kapur's film) in a relationship. Ananya looked content with her personal life while admitting that she was juggling her professional life to get the love and respect she desired. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar talks about his broken friendship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol

Ananya Panday says her surname after marriage with Aditya Roy Kapur will be 'PARK'

And in one of the segments of the episodes, Karan spoke about Ananya getting married to Aditya, where he mentioned that his surname after marriage would be CRAP, to which she corrected the filmmaker, saying that it would be 'PARK' ( Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur). Sara Ali Khan, who was with her, happily mentioned that AP has done all her calculations for her name and surname. It looks like Ananya is all ready for her marriage, and still she doesn't want to directly answer the question of being in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, but hinted she feels very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer it.

Ananya Panday even admitted to being a possessive girlfriend, and we even got a glimpse of it on the show. In the rapid-fire round, Sara won by a huge margin compared to Ananya, and the actress was seen being sad about it. Later, she was touching the hamper and saying that she felt jealous, and Sara joked with her that if she touched her hamper, she would touch her hamper, which meant Aditya was doing a film with him. She immediately tells her, Don't ever do that. Sara and Aditya will be seen in a film with Anurag Basu that is a sequel to Life in a Metro.