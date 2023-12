Koffee With Karan season 8 is making a lot of noise and why not, some of the biggest celebrities from the world of showbiz are gracing the couch of Karan Johar's talk show. Starting with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and many more appeared on the show. Now, two of the most handsome hunks of Bollywood are going to appear on Koffee With Karan 8. We are talking about Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The new promo of Koffee With Karan 8 reveals that these two Bollywood mundas will have a total riot on Karan Johar's show. Also Read - KWK 8: Vicky Kaushal's first anniversary gift to Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah style proposal; check top highlights

Koffee With Karan 8 promo: Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor answer some saucy questions

The promo begins with Karan Johar introducing the two boys and Bollywood's 'unmarried' boys who simply want to have fun. Then Aditya Roy Kapur braces the very obvious question, that is, about is alleged affair with Ananya Panday. Karan Johar asks him about the alleged rumour and Aditya very smartly evades the question. He goes on the say, "Ask me no secrets, I'll tell you no lies." Then next Karan Johar asks a very saucy question to the boys. He asks them to take a coffee shot if they have ever dressed up for some 'offscreen roleplay'. To this, Arjun Kapoor is quick to respond 'handcuffs'. Ahem! Aditya Roy Kapur has a very mischievous answer. He goes on to say that "Disney+Hotstar can't handle it". The rapid fire question is also quite interesting. Karan Johar asks Aditya Roy Kapur what would he do if he was stuck in an elevator with Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor. To this Arjun Kapoor replies saying that Aditya would do Aashiqui but with whom is the question and Aditya Kapur goes 'what'. In the past, Aditya Roy Kapur has been linked to

Check out the new Koffee With Karan season 8 promo below:

Well, well, this episode is going to be pretty interesting it seems. From the rapid fire round to Aditya and Arjun talking about their respective love lives, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 seems to be fun and entertaining.