Fans are eagerly awaiting for the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol to come on Koffee With Karan 8. The two are set to entertain audiences with anecdotes from their childhood and life. On the show, Bobby Deol has confirmed that he is a part of Aryan Khan's debut show. As we know, Aryan Khan will be making his debut as a director with a show on Stardom. It is supposed to come on one of the big OTT platforms. Bobby Deol has spilled a bit about the show during his conversation with Karan Johar. He said he had a relationship with Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Productions. He has worked with them on a film and web series, Class of 83 and Love Hostel.

Bobby Deol did not disclose much on his role

But Bobby Deol did not reveal much about his role in the project. Aryan Khan has chosen to become a writer and filmmaker instead of an actor. It seems Shah Rukh Khan's son felt he was a better writer and creator than a star material. It is surprising given how handsome he is, and already he has some star power. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waiting for The Archies, which is the debut of Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan's project.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, it has been reported that Mona Singh is a part of the show. She is one of the main leads. Mona Singh has already finished one schedule of her shoot. The actress was immensely loved for her work in Made In Heaven and Kaala Pani on Netflix.

Bobby Deol is going to be the main villain of Animal. The movie is made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are the main leads of the film. The film is coming out on December 1, 2023.