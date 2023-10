Finally, after six years of their marital bliss, fans witnessed the most dreamy and iconic wedding video of B Town’s most loved and powerful couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, all thanks to Karan Johar. The couple made their smashing entry on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan season 8, and like KJo had promised, it’s going to be great. Well, it was. The first show is unusual, and it leaves fans high on emotions, especially after watching Deepika and Ranveer’s first wedding video. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: When Deepika Padukone left Karan Johar scandalised over Ranveer Singh and latter's dirty texts

Watch the wedding video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Punjabi (@theweddingfilmer)

The wedding video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shows how they were not just meant to be together. It was Ranveer's dream to get married to Deepika Padukone, and look at his determination. Deepika was teary-eyed and summery about her wedding with husband Ranveer in just one word: complete. In the same video, you can see Deepika Padukone's parents being emotional and his father, Prakash Padukone, calling Ranveer a very different guy and how he is a tadka to their boring family. Ranveer Singh's father, Bhavnani, says it was all scripted for them to be together. Also Read - KWK8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share the hottest chemistry with THESE stars, do you agree?

In the show, Karan Johar too got emotional, and the fans are raving about the show and how. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone were secretly engaged, former calls Karan Johar 'tharki uncle' [Watch]

Trending Now

“I hope I have a story to tell. No, I hope I have a story to tell.”

— I cried so much ???? #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/jOEF2WlomU — prateek (@pratyayy) October 25, 2023

it’s 12 am and i’m not crying man. ranveer singh literally worships deepika padukone. he has so much love for her it’s actually insane. #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/CAp0UjKblE — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) October 25, 2023

for the first time ever on #koffeewithkaran I felt sorry for karan. his reaction was so genuine after watching deepika and ranveer’s wholesome wedding video. man was sad he wanted someone to live his best life with. poor dude is rich af yet so lonely? pic.twitter.com/IXVyfKKex5 — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) October 25, 2023

Fans are going gaga over Deepika and Ranveer and the bride and groom avatar and are calling it the best wedding video ever, even better than Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding video. Deepika as a bride looked no less than a seam, and Ranveer as the most excited and happy groom reminds us of Rocky Randhawa, and the venue of their wedding was just beautiful, and like DP in the video says, it's complete.