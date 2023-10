Karan Johar announced Koffee With Karan season 8 and netizens have been waiting to see what he has in store for them this time around. The filmmaker took a dig at his own self, proving what a sport he is and made fun of episodes from his previous season. From his ‘meh’ (boring) gossip sessions to nepotism to obsession with star kids and ‘cheese’, he brought it all u. But while at that, he also promised that a new season is brewing and KWK 8 will be great. Well, like each season, this time too we are expecting to see some of the most interesting celebs from Bollywood making an appearance on the show. Also Read - Fawad Khan flirts with Deepika Padukone in this viral video, watch Ranveer Singh’s priceless reaction

But there are some whom we may not see at all. One of them is Deepika Padukone. The Jawan actress last appeared in KWK along with Alia Bhatt, where they had a chat over a lot of things, and at the end, when it came to winning the hamper, Karan gave it to Alia, and this left her disappointed.

Watch the viral video of Deepika Padukone expressing disappointment and promising to never come back to Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan.

In this old video, you can see how Deepika made a ‘I Knew It’ face and mentioned in front of Karan that she knew he would give it to her. She took a vow that she wouldn't ever return to the show. KJo even addressed DP’s question and how obvious the whole thing was. While users on social media have their opinions on it. One user said, "So glad DP sticks to her word. Why come to this show which is all about worlds best alia?". Another user wrote, "The way she smiles even when she sees the whole nepo bias. That's a big learning thank you".

It can be noted that in the last season of Koffee With Karan 7, Deepika didn't appear in the show, while Ranveer Singh appeared with Alia Bhatt. Along with Deepika, there are a few more celebs like Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma who have not been very kicked about the idea or format of the show.