Koffee With Karan season 8 has been an interesting one. It started off with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh making their first appearance as a married couple on a chat show. Then we saw celebrities like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and many more. Now, in the next episode we will see siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor bracing Karan Johar's questions. Of course, the filmmaker manages to get the juiciest gossips of divas' personal lives. In the promo video, it appears that Janhvi Kapoor indirectly confirmed dating Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor spills beans on dating live and more.

Janhvi Kapoor spills beans on dating live and more.

From family to love life, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor discuss all on Karan Johar's show. During the fun rapid round segment, Karan Johar asks who is on Janhvi Kapoor's speed dial. The Mili actress says her father, her sister 'Khushu' are on the speed dial and she also names 'Shikhu' hinting at Shikhar Pahariya. Then everyone bursts out laughing. Well, well, does this indirectly confirm their dating rumours? Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were a couple in the past and they have reunited. There have been many times when Janhvi and Shikhar have been papped together. During their outings in the city to trips to temple in Ujjain, Janhvi and Shikhar have been seen together on more than one instance.

In the promo, we also see Janhvi Kapoor mimicking uncle Anil Kapoor. She also revealed that at a party she got her friends to prepare her for rapid fire session and Navya Naveli Nanda thought that she wasn't prepared for it.

Here's a video of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya.

It is for the first time that Khushi Kapoor has marked her appearance on Koffee With Karan. She has entered Bollywood with The Archies that marked her debut along with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and many more. For her first appearance on the show, she looks quite confident. The episode will soon air of Disney Plus Hotstar.