The eighth season of Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar premiered on October 26, 2023. The show started with a bang as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned out to be the guests on the show. It was for the first time that Bollywood's power couple appeared together on a show. It was quite entertaining too as the wedding video of Ranveer and Deepika was shown on the show. It was for the first time that fans got a glimpse their wedding. However, a lot of trolling followed and a lot was said about Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone. Now, it seems that Karan Johar has reacted to all the trolling.

Karan Johar on social media trolling

As reported by News18, Karan Johar conducted a live chat session with fans. He reportedly spoke about the trolling and said, "Do what you need to do because no one's looking." Karan Johar also said that the social media trolling will not lead anyone anywhere. His quote read, "Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere." Not just this, reportedly Karan Johar also mentioned that he has taken note of constructive criticism and changes are being made.

All about KWK 8 episode featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh came under the radar of trolls as an old video of him from Koffee With Karan describing his meeting with Anushka Sharma went viral. On Koffee With Karan 8, he described how he met Deepika Padukone for the first time. He said that they met at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office and as the door opened, air blew through her hair and she looked divine. Well, he gave a similar description about his meeting with Anushka Sharma. As the videos went viral in entertainment news, he was subject to trolling.

Here's a video of Koffee With Karan 8

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone trended on social media as she spoke about how she did not want to be in a committed relationship when she met Ranveer Singh. She said, "And then he comes along, so I didn’t ‘commit commit’, until he proposed to me. There was no ‘commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other." A lot of discussion took place over her confession on social media.